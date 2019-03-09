LOS ANGELES — The Oregon State softball team hammered 17 hits on the way to two wins at the LMU Tournament.
The Beavers defeated Western Carolina 7-0 and then took a 5-3 win against New Mexico.
Kayleen Shafer hit a two-run single into left field to give the Beavers a 2-0 lead after one.
Lovie Lopez made it 3-0 with a one-run double in the second, then the Beavers broke it open with four in the third.
Shafer went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and one run. Meehra Nelson struck out six to improve to 5-1 in the circle.
Against New Mexico, Missy Nunes got OSU go8ing with a two-run home run in the first.
The Lobos came back to tie it in the fourth, but the Beavers took the lead for good in the sixth.
Nunes singled, Frankie Hammoude was walked and Karla Calderon came in to pinch run. Bailey McLaughlin laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance both runners into scoring position. The Beavers then went on to capitalize on errors that New Mexico made including a dropped fly ball to shallow right field that allowed Weeks to get on base and Nunes to score. Jessica Garcia followed that with a single down the first-base line that scored Calderon and Weeks.
New Mexico scored once more in the bottom of the sixth, but the Beavers held on from there for the win.
Mariah Mazon finished the game with 11 strikeouts in seven innings.
OSU will wrap-up action in Los Angeles on Sunday against Western Carolina at 10 a.m.