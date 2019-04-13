BERKELEY, Calif. — The Oregon State softball team took the series over California with a 6-4 road win on Saturday afternoon.
Shelby Weeks went 3-for-4 with one run and three RBIs while Jessica Garcia went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Missy Nunes, Kayleen Shafer and Izzy Owen all had one hit.
California took an early lead, scoring twice in the bottom of the first inning after loading the bases.
OSU made it 2-2 in the second after Missy Nunes got on base with a lead-off walk. Kayleen Shafer and Izzy Owen hit back-to-back singles to the left side to load the bases. Ashton Phillips reached on a fielder's choice as Nunes was out at home, but Weeks stepped up and hit a double into center to score Shafer and Owen.
Neither team scored again until the fourth inning when Phillips reached on an error and used her speed to get to second as the Golden Bears chased down the ball. Garcia came up with a big two-out single that scored Phillips giving the Beavers a 3-2 lead.
After Cal scored two in the bottom of the fourth, the Beavers went on a two-out rally in the sixth. Weeks doubled into center to score Lopez and Phillips. Garcia followed up with a hit into right field allowing Weeks to score and the Beavers to take a 6-4 lead that held for the remainder of the game.
The Beavers (21-14 overall, 3-9 in the Pac-12) look to sweep the series against California at noon Sunday.