OSU softball: Beavers win, force deciding game at Knoxville Regional

Oregon State defeated host Tennesse, 8-3, on Sunday to force a deciding game at the Knoxville Regional. That game is scheduled to begin at 2:22 p.m. PT.

Frankie Hammoude hit a two-run home run and Mariah Mazon hit a three-run blast to spark the Beavers' offense. The Beavers had seven hits and drew five walks.

Mazon also went the distance in the circle, giving up four hits and a walk with three strikeouts.

Sunday afternoon's game will be the third meeting at this regional between the Beavers and the Volunteers. Tennessee took the first game, 3-0, on Saturday morning. The Beavers bounced back from that defeat with a 5-1 victory over Ohio State in an elimination game on Saturday afternoon.

This story will be updated following the second game.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.