OSU softball: Beavers win, force deciding game at Knoxville Regional

Oregon State defeated host Tennesse, 8-3, on Sunday to force a deciding game at the Knoxville Regional. That game is scheduled to begin at 2:22 p.m. PT.
Frankie Hammoude hit a two-run home run and Mariah Mazon hit a three-run blast to spark the Beavers' offense. The Beavers had seven hits and drew five walks.
Mazon also went the distance in the circle, giving up four hits and a walk with three strikeouts.
Sunday afternoon's game will be the third meeting at this regional between the Beavers and the Volunteers. Tennessee took the first game, 3-0, on Saturday morning. The Beavers bounced back from that defeat with a 5-1 victory over Ohio State in an elimination game on Saturday afternoon.
This story will be updated following the second game.