TEMPE, Ariz. — Mariah Mazon took a shutout into the seventh and Shelby Weeks scored three times from the leadoff position as the Oregon State softball team upset No. 17 Arizona State in the Pac-12 opener for both teams on Friday night.
Mazon scattered five hits while striking out five and walking one to improve to 9-3 overall. Mazon had her shutout bid snapped in the seventh with a leadoff homer by the Sun Devils (20-8, 0-1).
The Beavers (17-5, 1-0) scored three times in the first.
Kayleen Shafer doubled in Weeks for a 1-0 lead. Jessica Garcia then singled in Frankie Hammoude to make it 2-0 before Shafer scored when Garcia stole second and there was an error on the second baseman.
Missy Nunes made it 4-0 in the second with a sacrifice fly that drove in Weeks.
In the fourth, Nunes singled home Weeks for a 5-0 lead.
The Beavers will look to take the series when the teams meet at 5 p.m.