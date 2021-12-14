OSU softball: Beavers unveil 2022 schedule

Fifteen home games highlight the 2022 Oregon State softball schedule, which was announced Tuesday.

Additionally, the Pac-12 Network announced its 2022 spring slate on Monday, and the Beavers are scheduled to appear on television 15 times during the regular season.

Oregon State begins its 46-game regular season on the road, venturing to the Candrea Classic in Tucson, Arizona, Feb. 11-13 to face three different opponents that will be announced at a later date. The Beavers remain on the road for their next three tournaments in California, including the San Diego Tournament (Feb. 18-20), the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic (Feb. 25-27) and the Amy S Harrison Classic (March 4-6).

OSU returns to open its 2022 home campaign at Kelly Field by co-hosting a weekend tournament with Oregon. The Beavers will face Portland State and North Dakota State in Corvallis on March 12-13.

The Beavers are slated to open the Pac-12 season on the road at Arizona State (March 18-20). Additional league road series during the 2022 campaign include trips to Berkeley, California, to battle Cal (April 1-3), to Seattle to face Washington (April 14-16) and to Eugene, to play the rivalry series with the Ducks (April 29–May 1).

OSU hosts Pac-12 series against Stanford (March 25-27), super regional qualifier Arizona (April 8-10), Women's College World Series participant UCLA (April 22-24) and Utah (May 12-14) to conclude the regular season.

