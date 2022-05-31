OSU softball: Beavers turn it on at right time to reach Women's College World Series

Coaches always aim to have their teams playing their best at the end of the season.

Laura Berg has certainly achieved that, as Oregon State softball heads to Oklahoma City for its first Women’s College World Series appearance in 16 years.

It was quite the 17-day stretch that saw OSU get hot and carve its path to a return to the Sooner State.

The Beavers (39-20) open their WCWS run against Florida (48-17) at 4 p.m. Thursday having won eight of their last 10 games. But only after dropping 10 straight games in the always-treacherous and loaded Pac-12.

OSU lost the home series finale to Arizona after taking the first two games against the Wildcats. That was followed by three-game series sweeps at the hands of Washington in Seattle, UCLA in Corvallis and Oregon in Eugene.

Oregon State then won two of three at home against Utah to close out the regular season.

That left the Beavers 9-15 in conference play, equaling the most Pac-12 wins in a season in 10 years under Berg.

Oregon State was selected as the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Knoxville Regional, where the Beavers opened with a 4-3 win against Ohio State but then lost to Tennessee (3-0).

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

In a must-win situation in the double-elimination regional, the Beavers defeated Ohio State 5-1 the same day after losing to Tennessee. The next day, May 22, OSU had to defeat Tennessee twice to advance and did just that, beating the host Volunteers 8-3 and 3-1.

Next up was a super regional at Pac-12 rival Stanford, a team the Beavers had taken two of three games from in a home conference series in late March.

Last Friday, Mariah Mazon struck out 11 in a complete-game five-hitter and Madison Simon hit a two-run home run in the first game of the best-of-three super regional, a 3-1 victory versus the Cardinal.

A day later, Mazon and Sarah Haendiges combined on a four-hitter and the Beavers made Grace Messmer’s two-run single in the first inning stand up in a 2-0 win.

Mazon has been at the center of many moments of Oregon State’s success this spring.

The Beavers’ dual-threat player in the circle and at the plate, Mazon hails from Tulare, California, the same town that produced former OSU women’s basketball star Felicia Ragland.

Mazon is second on the team in batting at .366 with 12 home runs and a team-best 40 RBIs along with nine doubles and a triple.

The senior right-hander also has a 17-11 pitching record and three saves with a 2.05 earned run average, 220 strikeouts and 38 walks in 184 innings. Mazon has made 25 starts and 35 total appearances in the circle.

Haendiges, a true freshman righty, has also pitched in 35 games with 22 starts. She’s 13-6 with a 1.97 ERA, three saves, 131 strikeouts and 30 walks.

Three others have contributed in the circle this season. But Mazon and Haendiges have combined to pitch every inning in the last 19 games and all but three frames in the past 29 contests, dating to March 21.

About the opponent

Florida, which tied for fourth in the Southeastern Conference regular season, exited the conference tournament after a 2-1 record.

The Gators then swept three NCAA regional home games and bounced back from a 6-0 loss at Virginia Tech in the super regional opener to win two straight against the Hokies, 7-2 and 12-0, to advance to Oklahoma City.

Redshirt junior infielder Skylar Wallace was an all-SEC first-team selection and a finalist for USA Softball college player of the year. She’s batting .406 with eight home runs, 51 stolen bases and 79 runs scored (all team highs) with 12 doubles.

Senior outfielder Cheyenne Lindsey was an all-conference second-team pick. She’s hitting .325 with four home runs and 34 RBIs.

Senior right-handed pitcher Elizabeth Hightower (17-8, 2.44) leads the Gators in appearances (34) and starts (29). She has 132 strikeouts and 69 walks in a team-best 163⅔ innings.

Florida was the national champion in 2014 and 2015 and the runner-up in 2009, 2011 and 2017, all under current head coach Tim Walton. Walton has led the Gators to 11 World Series appearances in 17 seasons.

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.