OSU softball: Beavers swept by Ducks

Oregon State's bid for a seventh-inning comeback died on the warning track Sunday night in a 4-2 loss at No. 22 Oregon.

The victory gives the Ducks (29-16, 8-13 Pac-12) the series sweep over the Beavers.

Kiki Esbobar hit a one-out single up the middle with one out in the seventh for Oregon State. After a flyout, Mariah Mazon was hit by a pitch, bringing the leading run to the plate. Frankie Hammoude sent a fly ball deep to left field that fell just short of the wall.

Oregon took the lead in the second on an RBI double by Pai Sinicki.

Oregon State answered with two runs in the third. Des Rivera led off with a single to left field, advancing to second after Savanah Whatley ripped a single through the left side. After a fielder's choice and Eliana Gottlieb's walk, Mazon delivered a double to left, plating Whatley and Escobar.

Oregon evened the game in the bottom half of the frame with a two-out solo home run by Allee Bunker. The Ducks took the lead in the fourth, plating a pair of runs off a hit and a Beaver error.

Oregon State missed an opportunity in the top of the fourth, loading the bases with one out. But Oregon reliever Makenna Kliethermes got out of the inning with a pop-up and a strikeout.

Mazon got the starting nod for the series finale and suffered the loss, giving up four runs on three hits in 3⅓ innings while striking out seven. Freshman Sarah Haendiges threw the final 2⅔, giving up just one hit.

Following the bye weekend, the Beavers return home for the final Pac-12 regular season weekend, hosting Utah May 12-14.

