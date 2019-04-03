HILLSBORO — The Oregon State softball team snapped an eight-game losing streak on Wednesday by sweeping Portland State 4-2 and 8-0 in a nonconference doubleheader at the Gordon Faber Complex at Hillsboro Stadium.
Mariah Mazon had seven strikeouts and pitched a complete-game in the opener. Missy Nunes, Camryn Ybarra, Kayleen Shafer and Michelle Sass all doubled and Ybarra, Frankie Hammoude and Jessica Garcia had RBIs.
Shelby Weeks tripled, doubled, singled, scored twice and drove in three runs to lead OSU in the nightcap, which was stopped after six innings by the eight-run rule.
Meehra Nelson allowed only two hits and had 11 strikeouts in the circle for the win. Ybarra homered and drove in two runs and Maia Rader and Garcia each had two hits and scored twice.
The Beavers (19-13) resumes Pac-12 action this weekend by hosting Stanford at the OSU Softball Complex. Game times are 5 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.