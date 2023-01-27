OSU softball: Beavers still looking for respect

There are five Pac-12 Conference teams in the top 25 of the D1 Softball preseason poll. Oregon State, which reached the Women’s College World Series last season and returns almost all of its roster intact, isn’t one of them.

“Rankings just came out and we didn’t really get the respect we thought we earned. So it will be very interesting this season to see how that ends up working out,” said senior first baseman Frankie Hammoude.

The Beavers are ranked 24th in the Softball America poll and are 25th in USA Softball’s rankings.

Hammoude said coach Laura Berg wants the team to play with a chip on its shoulder as the Beavers seek to build on last season’s success.

“She gives us a new chip every day,” Hammoude said, while also acknowledging that “this is a new team, we have new players, we have to earn our respect either way.”

The Beavers will be without star Mariah Mazon, who was named to multiple All-American teams and graduated from Oregon State as the all-time program leader in strikeouts. Mazon went 17-12 in the circle with a 1.66 ERA and also hit .360 with 12 home runs and 40 RBIs.

“Obviously she had some big shoes that it’s going to be hard to fill. She was a two-way player,” Hammoude said.

Hammoude also had a standout season in 2022, hitting .384 with a team-high 15 home runs and 40 RBIs. She was recognized as a third-team All-American by Softball America.

Going into her final season, Hammoude is trying to resist the pressure to do even more to fill in for Mazon’s absence. She has learned from experience that those kinds of expectations do not help her perform better.

“I’m gonna try to just keep doing me, keeping it simple because when I get too much in my head and want to do too much it just goes bad,” Hammoude said.

The Beavers will certainly miss Mazon in the circle, but the team has the makings of a deep staff. Sophomore Sarah Haendiges got a lot of experience last season, going 13-7 with a 1.68 ERA. Junior Tarni Stepto went 9-2 with a 2.55 ERA.

Hammoude said there is a perception that OSU had a one-player pitching staff last year, but that wasn’t true.

“Sarah also had really good numbers last year and considering she was a freshman, she had really great numbers," she said. "With her experience in the World Series and experience in the postseason, that’s just going to carry over this year.”

Oregon State added to its staff with transfers Ellie Garcia from Nevada and Chloe Moffitt from the College of San Mateo. The Beavers also brought in freshman Jenna Birch, a pitcher and utility player from Loomis, California.

“Our pitching staff will be great. I have all the confidence in them. We’ll always play behind them with all the confidence in the world,” said junior infielder Grace Messmer.

The Beavers had consistently bad injury luck in 2022 among both its pitching staff and its position players. Mazon and Hammoude both missed time to injury, Stepto was unavailable for a long stretch late in the year and third baseman Charity Sevaaetasi missed the second half of the season to injury.

“There was a lot of moving around, but again that only pushed us further,” Messmer said.”I was challenged in a new role from short to third to short and back to third.”

Oregon State got contributions from a number of freshmen last season. Kiki Escobar, Eliana Gottleb and Haendiges were each named to the Pac-12 Conference All-Freshman team, with Escobar and Haendiges also making second-team all-Pac-12.

Escobar started all 61 games in 2022 hitting .330 with 41 runs scored. Gottlieb also started every game, hitting .245 and scoring 39 runs.

It will be tough for this year’s freshman class to match that level of production if only because there are fewer holes in the lineup to fill. But Messmer likes what she has seen so far.

“I think we’ve got a great freshman class," Messmer said. "Girls who are willing to go literally into any role, which is huge. Whatever position coach Berg throws them into they’re all game for it, which is huge for our program because you never know what may happen on the field."