Oregon State split its twinbill on Friday on day two of the Utah Tech Trailblazer Tournament, defeating Utah Valley by a 3-2 margin and falling 1-0 to host Utah Tech.

In the opener against Utah Valley, Morgan Howey’s solo home run to straightaway center in the sixth gave the Beavers (9-8) the winning run to seal a comeback, 3-2 win. Oregon State plated the game’s last three to win their third game in a row.

Utah Valley took advantage of an error and scored the game’s first to runs to put OSU in a jam in just the second frame. In the ensuing trip to the plate for Oregon State, Frankie Hammoude blasted a home run to right center to quickly bring the deficit down. Small ball and a key double by Lici Campbell provided Eliana Gottlieb a chance to even things up a few batters later. Gottlieb’s sacrifice fly to left field drove in Aubree Seaney to tie it at two.

Ellie Garcia (5-3) picked up the complete-game win, striking out three.

Another comeback could not happen for Oregon State (9-9) as the Beavers fell 1-0 to Utah Tech in the day’s second contest. The Trailblazers plated the run with a RBI single that fell into left field. Hammoude and Howey had Oregon State's two hits.

Tarni Stepto tossed 4⅓ frames, allowing a pair of hits and two walks. She was responsible for the lone run scored. Appearing for the Beavers for the first time, Chloe Moffitt pitched 1⅔ innings and allowed a hit and a walk.

Action from St. George will conclude with a doubleheader Saturday against Idaho State and UNLV. First pitch of game one is set for 9 a.m. with game two to follow 30 minutes later.