Madison Simon and Frankie Hammoude each hit solo home runs, but the Oregon State softball team fell 3-2 to BYU on Friday afternoon at the Littlewood Classic in Tempe, Arizona.

The Cougars took the early lead by scoring single runs in the first and the second.

The Beavers answered with blasts by Simon and Hammoude in the third. Those were the only runs Oregon State could push across and BYU got the win on a solo home run by Martha Epenesa in the sixth.

Hammoude went 2 for 2 with two walks and raised her batting average on the season to .357. Morgan Howey went 2 for 3.

Tarni Stepto (0-2) took the loss, giving up three runs — two earned — over six innings on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Sarah Haendiges pitched a scoreless seventh.

On Thursday, Haendiges (2-1) tossed a complete game shutout and fanned six as Oregon State edged Illinois State 1-0 to open play at the Littlewood Classic.

The game was scoreless until the seventh when Lici Campball singled and was replaced by runner Kristalyn Romulo. A sacrifice by Abby Doerr and a single by Eliana Gottlieb moved Romulo to third. She then scored on a wild pitch.

Oregon State (3-4) will play Portland State at 10 a.m. Saturday in Phoenix.