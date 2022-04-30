 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OSU softball: Beavers shut out in series opener at Oregon

  • Updated
  • 0
Beavers Sports Logo White

Oregon State lost 5-0 to rival Oregon on Friday night in a five-inning game at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene. The game was called early due to inclement weather.

Oregon scored single runs in both the first and second innings. The Ducks added three insurance runs in the fourth on a two-run blast by Vallery Wong and an RBI double by Terra McGowan. After a 30-minute rain delay in the middle of the fourth frame, the game was called.

Oregon State got its sole hit in the third inning when freshman Kiki Escobar knocked a two-out single up the middle that was followed by a Frankie Hammoude walk. An infield grounder ended the Beaver threat.

Senior Mariah Mazon (12-7) suffered the loss, throwing four innings with three strikeouts.

Oregon's Stevie Hanson (11-7) got the win, throwing five scoreless innings and allowing one hit and three walks with four strikeouts.

The Beavers (31-16, 7-12) and Ducks (27-16, 6-13) will continue their series at 6 p.m. Saturday and at 4 p.m. Sunday. Both games will be available on the Pac-12 Networks.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News