OSU softball: Beavers overpower Northern Colorado, 15-0

The Oregon State softball team cruised to a 15-0 victory over Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado, on Sunday morning.
“Today was a much better day at the plate,” coach Laura Berg said. “We were aggressive and drove the ball into the gaps. That is what we are capable of doing.”
After scoring at least one run in each of the first five innings, the Beavers collected eight runs on eight hits in the sixth inning to seal the victory.
Junior pitcher Mariah Mazon combined for nine strikeouts in the six-inning game. Mazon and freshman Charity Sevaaetasi were the leaders at the plate. Both hit for a home run while Mazon drove in four runs and Sevaaetasi added three RBIs.
Sophomore Maia Rader led off the first inning with a single off a full count. Mazon took it one step further when she hit a two-run homer for her first at-bat.
Already holding a 2-0 lead, the Beavers did not stop. The defensive half of the first and second innings saw three-straight outs including four strikeouts from Mazon.
Sophomore Frankie Hammoude scored the second home run of the day for the lone score in the third inning before Mazon added two more strikeouts in the bottom of the third.
Back to the top of the lineup, Rader started the fourth inning with another single before stealing second. Mazon followed with her second hit to drive Rader in for an RBI. Junior Missy Nunes and Sevaaetasi both hit fly balls deep in the outfield, sacrificing themselves, but earning an RBI each as the Beavers took a 6-0 lead in the fourth inning.
Freshman Xiao Gin opened the fifth inning with the Beavers’ 10th hit of the game. Batting for her third hit of the day, Mazon picked up her fourth RBI before the end of the inning.
Oregon State went on to score eight runs on eight hits in the top of the sixth. Sevaaetasi hit a home run after Nunes drew a walk for two runs. Freshman Grace Messmer followed with a double before junior Morgan Allen knocked another double to right center for her first hit of the year.
Holding a 10-0 lead, Mazon doubled to right center and Hammoude drove in two unearned runs in on a fielding error.
The final two runs of the game came from a double by redshirt-freshman Bailey McLaughlin and a single by Messmer.
Oregon State combined for three home runs from Mazon, Hammoude, and Sevaaetasi. Eight different players had at least one RBI.
The Beavers will host Sacramento State for their first two home games on Friday before trailing to Eugene for two games on Saturday.