OSU softball: Beavers open season with sweep

FULLERTON, Calif. — The Oregon State softball team opened the 2021 with two wins.
The Beavers earned victories over Utah State (6-1) and Cal State Fullerton (5-4) at the Easton Invitational.
OSU was led by impressive work from the circle by senior Trystan Melancon and junior Mariah Mazon. The two pitchers combined for 19 strikeouts in the two games. Melancon allowed just two hits against the Aggies while Mazon led the defense in a comeback win over the Titans.
The Beavers opened the season with a strong game against the Aggies. OSU took a 1-0 lead in the first as freshman Madison Simon started her career with a single and eventually made it to third before Mazon knocked her in.
Utah State quickly answered with a home run in the top of the second inning. Despite the tied score, Melancon did not let up, gaining her fourth strikeout in the second inning before having a part in all three outs in the third.
In the bottom of the fourth, freshman Grace Messmer hit a double with the bases loaded to grab two RBIs with freshman Ivana Perez eventually gaining a fourth RBI for Oregon State.
The bottom of the sixth saw the Beavers’ first home run of 2021 when junior Missy Nunes sent the ball over center field for two RBIs.
Leading 6-1, freshman Xiao Gin took to the mound to deliver a putout before garnering the final strikeout of the game.
OSU finished the game with six hits and no errors while Melancon allowed two hits and Gin allowed one. Nunes and Messmer led with two RBIs each.
The Titans took an early 3-0 lead in the second game.
OSU got on the scoreboard in the third inning after sophomore Frankie Hammoude hit a double to earn an RBI as Mazon ran through home plate.
The Beavers trailed 4-1 going into the fifth, but Nunes hit her second home run of the day to cut it to 4-3 and that's how it stayed until the seventh.
With two outs and two runners on base, freshman Charity Sevaaetasi hit an RBI single to tie it and then redshirt-sophomore Rylee Maston followed with another RBI single for the 5-4 lead.
Mazon made her final two strikeouts for the win.
Oregon State finished the game with eight hits and three errors. Mazon tossed 10 strikeouts and gave up eight hits.
The Beavers return to action tomorrow at 1 p.m. against Utah State before battling Cal State Fullerton once again at 6 p.m.