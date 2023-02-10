Sarah Haendiges and Tarni Stepto combined to throw a 3-hit shutout on Friday as the Oregon State softball team opened the 2023 season with a 2-0 win over New Mexico at the LSU Invitational in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Oregon State, which opens the season ranked 19th, got on the board in the first inning. Savanah Whatley hit a leadoff single and Madi Simon followed with an RBI double to left field.

The Beavers added a second run in the fourth as Morgan Howey drove in Grace Messmer with a two-out single. This was the first RBI of Howey's Oregon State career.

Haendiges gave up two hits over five innings with two walks and six strikeouts to earn the victory. Tarni pitched the final two innings, giving up one hit and two walks with three strikeouts.

"A good first game," said head coach Laura Berg. "It's good to get the first one under our belt. We had a lot of freshman get their feet wet - a little baptism by fire - and I thought they did a great job. Sarah (Haendiges) and Tarni (Stepto) did a good job in the circle but we just need to a better job offensively."

Oregon State (1-0) will continue play in Baton Rouge Saturday. The Beavers will face New Mexico at noon PT and then play LSU at 2:30 p.m. PT. The second contest will be shown on SEC Network+.