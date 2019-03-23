Freshman Frankie Hammoude hit her first career grand slam in the bottom of the third inning, but the Beavers could not overcome No. 11/10 Arizona in an 11-4 loss.
Seniors Shelby Weeks and Michelle Sass each had three hits.
In the third, Ashton Phillips reached on an error by the second baseman, Weeks walked and Missy Nunes was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Hammoude. Hammoude wasted no time and drove the first pitch she was thrown over the left field fence.
Sass had her second hit in the sixth with a double that narrowly missed clearing fence.
Arizona put up four runs in the first and second innings to jump out to an early 8-0. The Wildcats added one more run in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Senior Meehra Nelson started in the circle for the Beavers and had two strikeouts before sophomore Mariah Mazon finished the game. Mazon recorded eight strikeouts in six innings.