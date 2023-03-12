Oregon State battled for 10 innings, forcing extras with a comeback in the seventh, but fell 6-5 on a walk-off double in Sunday’s series finale against Utah.

The heartbreaker concludes a hard-fought series between the two teams. Oregon State fell one run short of a comeback win on Saturday and had the bases loaded in the seventh on Friday before weather wiped away a possible rally.

On Sunday, Des Rivera went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two runs. Frankie Hammoude hit a 10th inning home which gave the Beavers a 5-4 lead they could not hold.

In the circle, Tarni Stepto tossed 5⅔ innings with seven strikeouts while allowing two earned runs. She gave up four hits, keeping the Utes off the bases for much of the game.

The first three innings of Sunday’s game were a full-on pitchers' duel. On one side, Stepto struck out four Utes while refusing to allow a baserunner in the first three frames. On the other, Utah’s Sarah Ladd allowed just one baserunner with none advancing past second base.

The Utes broke the deadlock in the fourth, as Aliya Belarde deposited Utah’s first hit of the day beyond the right field wall to go up 1-0.

The Beavers(9-14, 0-3 Pac-12) answered immediately. Rivera doubled to left field to open the inning before ceding second base to pinch-runner Jade Soto. Eliana Gottlieb laced a single into left-center that sent the punch-runner scampering home to even the score.

Utah responded in the bottom of the sixth. The Utes used two singles and a hit batter to pull ahead 2-1 heading into the seventh.

Rivera came through again in the clutch. The sophomore doubled to right field, putting the tying run on second base with just one out. After a walk and an out, Abby Doerr blasted a double over the right fielder’s head. The two-bagger scored both runners and putting the Beavers up 3-2. Grace Messmer drove in Doerr for a crucial run two batters later and OSU led 4-2.

The Utes refused to go away in the bottom of the inning, capitalizing on Beaver miscues — two walks, a wild pitch and an error — to knot the game at four. Utah nearly sent the game-winning run home, but Ellie Garcia got the inning’s final batter to fly out.

After scoreless frames in the eighth and ninth, the Beavers got on the board in the tenth as Hammoude blasted her fifth home run of the year to right-center.

The Utes battled back however, with a double and single, putting runners on second and third for Ellessa Bonstrom. She came through with a double to left-center, scoring both to win the game for Utah.

Oregon State returns to Corvallis for its home opener on Friday against California.