Oregon State was left out of the NCAA softball tournament for the first time since the 2014 season when the brackets were released on Sunday night.

The Beavers, 26-19 overall, were listed first in the first four out according to ESPN.

Oregon State closed the season with five wins in its last six games, including a sweep at Oregon.

But it wasn’t enough.

The Beavers finished 8-14 in the Pac-12, which had three teams earn a top six national seed. UCLA is the No. 2 seed, Washington No. 3 and Arizona No. 6. All three would stay home for a super regional if they win the regional.

Nine of the Beavers’ 19 losses came against those three teams.

The Pac-12 did get five teams in the field. In addition to UCLA, UW and Arizona, Arizona State will head to No. 8 seed Alabama and Stanford is on the road at No. 5 Florida. The Cardinal were 8-13 in conference play with a win over the Beavers in their only matchup; the other two games were cancelled due to weather.

Without a tournament berth, six seniors saw their career end — Shelby Weeks, Jessica Garcia, who made a home-run saving catch that earned the No. 1 play on SportsCenter on Friday, Kayleen Shafer, Lovie Lopez, Michelle Sass and Meehra Nelson.

