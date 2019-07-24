The Oregon State University softball program has added two transfers to the 2020 roster.
Trystan Melancon, a graduate-transfer from the University of Houston and Rylee Maston, a redshirt sophomore from Arizona State, join the Beavers for the upcoming campaign.
Melancon is a pitcher who made 14 appearances in the circle last season while posting a 2.28 ERA and helping Houston to a run in the NCAA Tournament, making an appearance in the championship game of the Austin Regional.
Melancon tossed a perfect game against DePaul. She also had her second no-hitter of her career in an 8-0 win over Northern Illinois.
Maston, a catcher, joins Oregon State as a redshirt sophomore after appearing in 15 games in 2018 before redshirting the 2019 season.
Maston started in six matchups and held a .984 fielding percentage during the Sun Devils' 2018 season. She brings postseason experience behind the plate after recording a base hit against South Carolina in the NCAA Super Regional to help the team make the Women's College World Series that year.