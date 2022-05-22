OSU softball: Beavers knock off No. 11 Tennessee to advance to Super Regional

Mariah Mazon long ago established herself as one of the best players in Oregon State softball history. On Sunday, Mazon added to her legacy by carrying the Beavers to two victories over No. 11 Tennessee to win the Knoxville Regional.

Mazon’s two-run home run gave Oregon State the lead in the final game of the regional on Sunday afternoon. She then pitched the seventh inning to close out the Beavers’ 3-1 victory.

Oregon State (37-20) had defeated Tennessee, 8-3, earlier on Sunday to force a deciding game in the double-elimination bracket. The Beavers now advance to face Pac-12 Conference foe Stanford in a Super Regional which will be hosted by the Cardinal. This is the program's first trip to a Super Regional since 2006.

Oregon State freshman Sarah Haendiges got the start in the circle in the second game Sunday and delivered a sterling performance. Haendiges (12-6) earned the victory, throwing six scoreless innings and allowing two hits with no walks and one strikeout.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the sixth when Oregon State freshman Kiki Escobar singled and one batter later Mazon launched a home run to left field. Frankie Hammoude then drew a walk and was replaced by pinch-runner Kristalyn Romulo. Kaylah Nelsen’s single advanced Romulo to second and a fielder’s choice put runners at the corners.

Madison Simon then capped the inning with a single up the middle to drive in Romulo and give Oregon State a 3-0 lead.

Coach Laura Berg brought in Mazon to close out the game. The Volunteers kept their hopes alive when Ashley Morgan hit a solo home run with two outs, but Mazon got the next batter to fly out to end the game and send the Beavers on to the Super Regional.

In the first game of the day, Simon got the Beavers on the board with an RBI double in the second. Hammoude and Mazon then delivered the big blows. Hammoude hit a two-run home run in the third and Mazon gave the Beavers an 8-3 lead with a three-run blast in the sixth.

The Beavers took advantage of two errors by the Volunteers (41-18) to score two runs in the fifth.

Mazon also went the distance in the circle, giving up four hits and a walk with three strikeouts.

The Super Regionals will be held Thursday through Sunday. The date and time of the first game between Oregon State and Stanford has not yet been announced.

The Beavers won the season series against the Cardinal. Oregon State won the opener at Kelly Field, 1-0, and clinched the series win with a 4-1 victory in the second game. The Cardinal avoided a sweep with a 1-0 win in the finale.

