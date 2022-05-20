OSU softball: Beavers knock off Buckeyes in regional opener

The Oregon State softball team won its opener on Friday at the Knoxville Regional, defeating Ohio State, 4-3.

Oregon State's Madison Simon had the big hit of the day, a solo home run in the third inning which made the score 1-1 after the Beavers gave up an unearned run in the first.

Oregon State played opportunistic softball to score its final three runs. The Beavers took advantage of an Ohio State error to score two runs in the fourth. Oregon State added a final run in the fifth as Mariah Mazon drew a walk with the bases loaded.

Kiki Escobar, Eliana Gottlieb and Kaylah Nelsen also had hits for the Beavers (34-19).

Mazon (15-10) got the win. She pitched six innings, giving up three runs — two earned — on seven hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Sarah Haendiges recorded her third save, throwing the final inning. She gave up two hits and a walk, but struck out two batters as the Buckeyes left the bases loaded.

The Beavers advance to face the winner of Friday's second game at the regional between No. 11 Tennessee and Campbell.

