OSU softball: Beavers hols off Cal, 4-3

The Oregon State softball team beat California 4-3 to close their first Pac-12 series on Sunday.

“The team did a great job taking the series from Cal,” coach Laura Berg said. “Today’s game was a hard-fought battle. Mariah (Mazon) did great adjusting to facing Cal four times this weekend. Maia (Rader) had a clutch play at the plate to get the tying run out. Overall, I’m really proud of their effort.”

Cal struck first in the first inning before the Beavers answered with four runs in the bottom of the frame. Rader led off with a single and Xiao Gin followed with a single before Mazon was hit by the pitch to load the bases. Frankie Hammoude singled in two runs to put the Beavers up 2-1.

Missy Nunes and Madison Simon each added RBIs for a 4-1 edge.

California got two runs back in the top of the fourth, but the Bears couldn;t complete the comeback.

Mazon finished with 12 strikeouts, including striking out the side in two innings.

The Beavers head on the road to face Arizona in their next four-game conference series on this Friday through Sunday.

