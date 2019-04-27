EUGENE — Oregon State belted two home runs before holding on to knock off Oregon 8-6 to take the first two games of the softball Civil War series at Jane Sanders Stadium on Saturday night.
Shelby Weeks and Maia Rader both had three hits as the Beavers pounded out 11 to win the series.
Coming off an 8-0 win in five innings on Friday, Camryn Ybarra started things off strong for the Beavers with a two-run homer in the first inning to give the Beavers the early lead.
The Ducks tied it with two runs in third but the Beavers regained the lead with a run in the fourth.
Izzy Owen blasted a three-run homer in the fifth to put the Beavers up 6-2 and the Beavers tacked on two more in the sixth for an 8-3 lead after the Ducks scored once in the fifth.
The Ducks scored three times in the seventh but the Beavers held on.
Mariah Mazon went the distance in the circle to pick up the win.
The final game of the series is at 5 p.m. Sunday.