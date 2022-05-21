 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSU softball: Beavers fall to Volunteers at Knoxville Regional

Oregon State came up short in a pitchers' duel Saturday morning against No. 11 Tennessee at the Knoxville Regional.

The Volunteers broke open a scoreless game with a three-run fifth inning highlighted by a home run by Kiki Milloy.

The Beavers (34-20) will play again at 2 p.m. Saturday against the winner of the Ohio State versus Campbell elimination game. 

Oregon State senior ace Mariah Mazon went the distance. She allowed four hits and walked two with eight strikeouts.

Kaylah Nelsen had both of Oregon State's hits.

Editor's note: This story will be updated.

Related to this story

