The Oregon State softball team lost 2-1 to Long Beach State in eight innings at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California.

Mariah Mazon hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh to send the game into extra innings, but the Beavers could not take advantage.

Xiao Gin was 2 for 3 for OSU (8-5). Mazon struck out nine but took the loss.

