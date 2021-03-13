OSU softball: Beavers fall to Ducks in five

EUGENE — The Oregon State softball team fell 14-6 to No. 5 Oregon in a five-inning decision on Saturday evening.

The Ducks jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

The Beavers got some offense going in the bottom of the inning as sophomore Frankie Hammoude hit her sixth home run of the season and junior Missy Nunes followed with a home run of her own on the very next pitch. Freshman Grace Messmer and sophomore Ashton Zeiher earned two more hits for the Beavers, each landing on second with their connection.

Oregon took an 8-3 lead with a home run in the second before OSU combined for three outs in four plays to close the inning.

Hammoude matched the Ducks’ single run in the second with another RBI but Oregon finished the third inning with a 12-4 advantage.

Madison Simon also homered for the Beavers.

The Beavers will return home to host their first Pac-12 series against California next weekend

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0