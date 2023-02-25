The Oregon State softball team, fresh off a 2-0 start at the Mary Nutter College Classic, could not replicate the offense from Friday as they dropped a pair of games on Saturday in Cathedral City, California.

A pair of two-run innings by Cal State Fullerton were too much for the Beavers to overcome in a 4-0 loss in the first game of the day.

Sarah Haendiges (3-3) took the loss. The sophomore allowed eight hits, four runs and hit a batter while striking out two.

Ohio State scored five runs over the first five innings on the way to the 6-0 win over the Beavers in the afternoon contest. The Buckeyes drove in five of their runs via extra-base hits, a pair of doubles in the first, second and fifth frames and a triple in the fourth. Ohio State tacked on a sixth in the sixth to pad their advantage.

Tarni Stepto (2-3) was charged with the loss after yielding a pair of runs, five hits and a walk across three frames. Ellie Garcia pitched three innings in relief, allowing four runs and five hits.

The Beavers (6-8) will finish the tournament against Iowa at 9 a.m. Sunday.