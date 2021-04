LOS ANGELES — The Oregon State softball team fell 7-0 to No. 2 UCLA Friday evening.

The Bruins took game one after scoring a second run in the third and five in the sixth inning.

Mariah Mazon and Nerissa Eason combined for four strikeouts in six innings pitched.

The Beavers play game two of the UCLA series on Saturday.

