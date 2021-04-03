 Skip to main content
OSU softball: Beavers fall short in series finale
OSU softball: Beavers fall short in series finale

Frankie Hammoude and Missy Nunes hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning, but the Oregon State softball team came up just short Saturday evening as the Beavers fell to No. 3 Oregon 4-3 in the series finale at Kelly Field.

Hammoude’s solo shot was her team-leading 11th homer of the season, while Nunes recorded her eighth. Bailey McLaughlin also homered in the contest, her first round-tripper of the campaign.

Mariah Mazon and Madison Simon both hit doubles in the contest. Mazon got her third start in the circle on the weekend, going the full seven innings, striking out five and allowing eight hits.

Oregon took the lead on a solo home run in the top of the second, but the Beavers answered in the bottom of the frame as McLaughlin launched her first home run of the season to center field.

The Ducks plated a pair in the top of the third, before Mazon ended the frame with a strikeout. Oregon State looked to cut into the deficit in the fourth, as Madison Simon drove a double to right-center, but she was stranded at second.

Oregon plated a fourth run in the top of the sixth on a sacrifice fly. Hammoude and Nunes launched back-to-back homers in the bottom of the frame to get OSU back within one. It marked the second time in their careers that the duo has hit back-to-back homers against Oregon.

The Beavers looked as through the might add another in the inning as they placed a pair of runners on base, but the Ducks were able to work out of it and hold on for the one-run victory.

Oregon State will host Washington next weekend for a four-game series beginning on Friday.

