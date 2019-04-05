The Oregon State softball team fell 3-2 to Stanford on Friday in the opener of a three-game Pac-12 series at the OSU Softball Complex.
The Beavers (19-14, 1-9) had the tying run at third base and the winning run at first base following a Stanford error with two outs in the seventh, but a strikeout ended the game.
Frankie Hammoude's home run gave the Beavers a 1-0 lead in the second inning. However, the Cardinal tied the game with an unearned run in the fourth and went ahead with two runs in the fifth.
Camryn Ybarra singled to lead off the home seventh and Michelle Sass moved pinch-runner Karla Calderon to third with a two-out double. Calderon scored when Stanford erred on a ball hit by Kayleen Shafer but a strikeout on a 3-2 pitch stranded both runners.
Mariah Mazon pitched a complete-game six hitter for OSU. She allowed two earned runs and had four strikeouts.
Game 2 of the series is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at the OSU Softball Complex.