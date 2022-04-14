OSU softball: Beavers fall in series opener at Washington

Washington scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fourth inning Thursday in a 4-3 win against Oregon State in a Pac-12 softball series opener in Seattle.

Frankie Hammoude went 3 for 3 with one RBI, while Savanah Watley, Eliana Gottlieb, Grace Messmer and Des Rivera each had a hit for the No. 19/22 Beavers. Gottlieb and Messmer each had a double and Rivera two RBIs.

Oregon State’s Mariah Mazon pitched a complete game, allowed eight hits, four earned runs and three walks with eight strikeouts.

The Beavers scored the game’s first run in the top of the first inning but saw the 11th-ranked Huskies score three in the bottom half.

OSU got the game back to even with two in the fourth. But Washington went back ahead and held the Beavers scoreless over the final three frames.

