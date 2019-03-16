TEMPE, Ariz. — Oregon State gave up 13 runs in the third inning and No. 17 Arizona State was able to even the Pac-12 softball series at a game each with an 18-2 win on Saturday night.
The Beavers, who won 5-1 on Friday, will try to win the rubber game at noon on Sunday.
ASU took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first before the Beavers tied it in the second when Maia Radar doubled in Jessica Garcia.
The floodgates opened in the third as the Sun Devils put the game away with the 13 runs.
Shelby Weeks homered in the fifth for the Beavers.