 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU softball: Beavers fall 2-0 to Cardinal
0 comments

OSU softball: Beavers fall 2-0 to Cardinal

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Beavers Sports Logo White

STANFORD, Calif. — The Oregon State softball team dropped a 2-0 Pac-12 decision to Stanford in their series finale on Sunday.

“We had a tough weekend,” coach Laura Berg said of the 1-3 record. “The team hit well today, they just hit right at (the fielders).”

Junior Missy Nunes had both of the Beavers' hits.

The Beavers had two on and one out in the sixth but were unable to score.

Mariah Mazon tossed a complete game, stroking out five in six innings. She allowed four hits with one walk and allowed one earned run.

The Beavers will return home for their final regular-season series at Kelly Field when they host Arizona State Friday though Sunday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News