OSU softball: Beavers fall 2-0 to Cardinal

STANFORD, Calif. — The Oregon State softball team dropped a 2-0 Pac-12 decision to Stanford in their series finale on Sunday.

“We had a tough weekend,” coach Laura Berg said of the 1-3 record. “The team hit well today, they just hit right at (the fielders).”

Junior Missy Nunes had both of the Beavers' hits.

The Beavers had two on and one out in the sixth but were unable to score.

Mariah Mazon tossed a complete game, stroking out five in six innings. She allowed four hits with one walk and allowed one earned run.

The Beavers will return home for their final regular-season series at Kelly Field when they host Arizona State Friday though Sunday.

