OSU softball: Beavers earn bid to NCAA tournament

The Oregon State softball team received a bid to the 2022 NCAA tournament and will be the No. 3 seed in the Knoxville Regional. The announcement was made during the NCAA Division I softball selection show Sunday afternoon.

This is the Beavers' first tournament appearance since 2018 and the 15th in the program's history. No. 11 Tennessee will host the regional, which also includes Ohio State and Campbell.

Oregon State opens the regional against second-seeded Ohio State on Friday while Tennessee hosts Campbell, the fourth seed.

Oregon State (33-19, 9-15 Pac-12) concluded the regular season with a series victory over Utah this weekend.

"I cannot tell you how proud I am of these guys. They had some more incredible ups, a few downs, but mostly ups," Berg said after Saturday's regular-season finale. "I love this team and I’m so proud of them."

The Beavers fought through a series of injuries this year, forcing the team to repeatedly shuffle its infield and adjust its pitching rotations. Star senior Mariah Mazon missed time early in the season and sophomore pitcher Tarni Stepto has been sidelined since late March.

"We dealt with a lot of adversity when it came to injuries and they stepped up and accepted the challenge," Berg said.

Despite those obstacles, the Beavers recorded their most wins in a season since 2013. This will be the team's fifth postseason appearance under Berg.

Five Oregon State players were selected to the All-Pac-12 teams, led by Mazon and junior Frankie Hammoude, who were both named to the first team. Freshmen Kiki Escobar and Sarah Haendiges both earned second team and all freshman team nods, while fellow freshman Eliana Gottlieb was also named to the all freshman team.

The Knoxville Regional will run from May 20-22. The winner of the double-elimination NCAA Regional will move on to the best-of-three NCAA Super Regional against the winner of the Tuscaloosa Regional. The Women's College World Series will be played in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, June 2-10.

