The Oregon State softball team lost a pair of contests on Saturday, falling 9-8 to Portland State and 3-0 to Weber State, as play continued at the Littlewood Classic on the campus of Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.

Against the Vikings, Oregon State jumped ahead early with three runs in the first and another in the second. Portland State put up four in the second to tie things up before adding two more for its first lead of the game at 6-4.

In the fourth, Oregon State regained the lead by putting three on the board for the slim 7-6 advantage. Needing offense after the Vikings plated two in the sixth, Kris Romulo crossed the plate to tie it in the seventh. A single to left scored the walk-off run for Portland State.

Sarah Haendiges (2-2) was charged with the loss. She allowed 11 hits in 6⅔ innings and yielded six earned runs. Madi Simon homered in the game's first at-bat.

The Beavers could not carry offense from the first game over to the second as they were blanked by Weber State. The Wildcats peppered their three runs over the first two frames for a lead they would not relinquish.

Ellie Garcia (1-2) was tagged with the loss. The sophomore allowed all three earned runs, walked five and ceded the eight hits.

Oregon State (3-6) will play Grand Canyon University at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. That game will be streamed at ESPN+.