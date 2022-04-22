OSU softball: Beavers drop series opener, 6-5, to Bruins

No. 20 Oregon State carried a 4-1 lead into the seventh inning Friday night against No. 4 UCLA in the opener of their three-game series at Kelly Field. But the Bruins scored five runs in the final frame to take a 6-5 victory.

Oregon State took the lead in the fifth when Kaylah Nelson doubled and Grace Messmer followed with a home run for the Beavers (31-13, 7-9 Pac-12).

The Bruins got one run back in the sixth with a solo shot by Delanie Wisz.

Oregon State added a pair of runs in the sixth to go ahead 4-1. Kiki Escobar doubled to right field to get the offense going. Eliana Gottlieb delivered a two-out single up the middle, advancing Escobar to third. Nelsen capped the inning with a two-run single down the left-field line.

The Bruins responded with a vengeance in the final frame, plating five runs off five hits, taking its first lead of the night by a score of 6-4. Wisz hit a two-run double to tie the game and Maya Brady hit a two-run home run to put UCLA out front.

Freshman Des Rivera hit her first career home run over the left field fence to give Oregon State life in the final half inning but the Beavers were unable to complete the comeback.

Oregon State senior Mariah Mazon struck out nine in her complete-game performance, suffering the loss and dropping to 12-6 on the year. Mazon gave up nine hits, with six coming from the final two innings.

The Beavers and Bruins square off again at 3 p.m. Saturday at Kelly Field in a game which will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.