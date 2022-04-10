OSU softball: Beavers drop series finale to Wildcats

The Oregon State softball team saw its six-game winning streak come to an end Sunday in a 9-1 loss to Arizona in five innings at Kelly Field.

Even with the loss, it was a successful weekend for the Beavers who celebrated a series victory over the Wildcats for the first time since 2013. Oregon State won Friday’s opener 4-1, snapping a 15-game losing streak against Arizona. The Beavers then clinched the series win with a 3-1 victory on Saturday.

“This team, they had a great weekend. They really did,” said Oregon State coach Laura Berg. “Series win, it’s huge for our program.”

The Beavers were ranked 20th in the latest D1 softball poll and are in third place in the Pac-12 Conference standings with a 7-5 record, 31-9 overall.

On Sunday, the Beavers fell behind early as the Wildcats scored four runs in the second inning. Sharlize Palacios struck the big blow, a two-run double to left field. Arizona added to its lead with an unearned run in the third.

Oregon State freshman second baseman Kiki Escobar got the Beavers on the board with a solo shot to right field in the bottom of the third. This is the first home run of Escobar’s collegiate career.

“Right off the bat I knew it … had a good shot of going over and when I saw it cleared the fence it felt amazing,” Escobar said.

Palacios continued her big day with a two-run blast in the fourth and the Wildcats (21-14, 2-10) added a final run in the fifth. When the Beavers failed to answer in the bottom of the inning, the game was called on the 8-run rule.

Only three of Arizona’s nine runs were earned on Sunday as Oregon State committed four errors. That contributed to a short outing for starter Sarah Haendiges who took the loss after giving up four runs, none earned, on five hits with one strikeout.

“Didn’t come out ready to go today. Didn’t compete. They were humbled a little bit, I think they were a little cocky,” Berg said.

Berg took this opportunity to get freshman pitcher Ainsley Lambert her first appearance in the circle. Lambert went three innings, giving up five runs, three earned, on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

Oregon State’s pitching depth has been a big part of the team’s success this season. Mariah Mazon is 12-3, Haendiges is 10-3 and Tarni Stepto is 9-3. That depth allowed the Beavers to get through an injury to Mazon which cost her a few starts earlier this season.

Now the team is playing without Stepto, who has not pitched since the Beavers’ win over Grand Canyon on March 21. Berg confirmed that Stepto is unavailable due to injury and said the team does not know when Stepto may be able to return.

“I don’t have a timeline. Hopefully, it’s sooner rather than later, but I don’t now,” Berg said.

Oregon State continues to be without infielders Xiao Gin and Charity Sevaaetasi. Berg said getting the lineup back together is a primary goal heading into the postseason.

“We need to be healthy, is what we need. We’ve got a lot of people who are out with injuries and we need to get healthy. So that’s going to be our number one focus right now from here on out,” Berg said.

Oregon State will travel to play a three-game series at Washington (22-11, 3-6) starting on Friday.

