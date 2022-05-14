OSU softball: Beavers drop series finale to Utes

Oregon State fell into a 5-0 hole against Utah on Saturday in the Beavers’ regular-season finale at Kelly Field.

Oregon State’s late rally fell short in a 5-3 loss, but the Beavers had clinched the series victory with wins on Thursday and Friday. Coach Laura Berg said the team lacked the focus it needed early in Saturday’s game to complete the sweep.

“The first part of the game we had a little bit of cruise control. No real sense of urgency,” Berg said.

Oregon State starter Sarah Haendiges held the Utes (26-28, 9-15 Pac-12) scoreless through the first three innings. Utah broke the scoreless tie in the fourth when Halle Morris reached on an error and Sophie Jacquez blasted a home run over the right-field fence.

The Utes stretched their advantage in the fifth, scoring three runs on five hits and forcing Oregon State to go to the bullpen, bringing in fifth-year senior Mariah Mazon to get out of the jam.

The Beavers (33-19, 9-15) got two runs back in the fifth as Kaylah Nelsen led off the inning with a double.

Grace Messmer followed with a single, which advanced pinch runner Erin Mendoza to third. Messmer then stole second and Mendoza scored on the overthrow. Lici Campbell’s single up the middle drove in Messmer to cut the deficit to 5-2.

The Beavers scored one run in the sixth when Eliana Gottlieb doubled and then scored on a single to center by Mazon.

That RBI single capped a very productive weekend for Mazon, who was the only Oregon State player recognized during the pre-game Senior Day ceremony. Mazon had four hits and four RBIs in Thursday’s victory and followed that up with a two-run home run on Friday. Mazon also earned the victory in both games and she finished the regular season with a record of 14-9.

“She has been incredible. Her work ethic, her passion for the game. Just being a great teammate. She has just been absolutely wonderful and an honor to coach,” Berg said.

Mazon said this weekend was a great way to end her career at Kelly Field.

“Just coming out for my last weekend, I think the whole team wanted to win for me and to get to our postseason. Unfortunately, this last game didn’t go our way, but we still fought and I think we did a great job this weekend,” Mazon said. “Obviously, I came to Oregon State thinking this was the place I wanted to stay forever and I did. It’s just been a great experience, each of the teams I’ve been on and the coaching staff and everything. I’m glad I came here and finished it out.”

The Beavers entered Saturday’s game in sixth place in the Pac-12 standings and are ranked 35th in the RPI. Berg and Mazon are both optimistic about the team’s chances of being selected for an at-large berth for the NCAA tournament. The selection show will be aired at 4 p.m. PDT on Sunday on ESPN2.

“We’ll see what happens tomorrow. I went my freshman year. I know what it feels like to go and not to go. I think we’re in good standing right now,” Mazon said.

