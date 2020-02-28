OSU softball: Beavers down Seattle in extras

Oregon State softball took a 1-0 win in eight innings against Seattle University in the first game of two at the Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Maia Rader scored from third on a wild throw by the Seattle second baseman to give OSU the victory.
The Beavers took on Hawaii in a game that concluded late.
You have free articles remaining.
OSU split two games on Thursday at the tournament.
The Beavers fell in game one to Nevada 1-0 in extra innings before taking down Hawaii 2-1.
Freshman Xiao Gin led the charge for the Beavers in both game going 4-for-7 with a double and a stolen base on the day.
Missy Nunes had a two-run homer in the win against Hawaii and Mariah Mazon finished with nine strikeouts in seven innings to improve to 6-5 on the season.