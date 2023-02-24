The Oregon State softball team won two games Friday afternoon at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Palm Springs, California. The Beavers rallied for a 3-2 win over No. 21 Missouri and then defeated Cal State Northridge 5-1.

The Beavers (6-6) have won three straight and will continue play at the tournament Saturday with games against Cal State Fullerton and Ohio State.

In the opeing win over Missouri, the Beavers trailed 2-0 in the middle of the fifth inning. Frankie Hammoude put Oregon State on the scoreboard with a solo shot to center field in the bottom of the inning.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

In the seventh, OSU loaded the bases to threaten their SEC foe. Abby Doerr drove in Eliana Gottlieb with the tying on a groundout to first. Morgan Howey then singled to right to bring home Jade Soto with the winning run.

Sarah Haendiges (3-2) picked up the complete-game win. She allowed two earned runs on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

Doerr, a freshman from Coburg, was the star in the win over Cal State Northridge. She hit a solo home run in the third and followed that up with a grand slam in the fifth.

Tarni Stepto (2-2) was credited with the win over the Matadors. In four scorless innings she struck out three with one walk. Ellie Garcia pitched the final three innings to earn the save, giving up one earned run on three hits and striking out four.