OSU softball: Beavers down Buckeyes to stay alive at Knoxville Regional

The Oregon State softball team defeated Ohio State for the second time at the Knoxville Regional, winning 5-1 in an elimination game on Saturday afternoon.

The Beavers advance to face host Tennessee at 11 a.m. PT Sunday. If the Beavers win that game, the two teams will play again to decide the winner of the double-elimination bracket.

In the win over the Buckeyes on Saturday, leadoff hitter Kiki Escobar drew a walk in the bottom of the first and Mariah Mazon gave the Beavers a 2-0 with a blast over the wall in center field.

Oregon State (35-20) added to its lead in the second when Madison Simon hit a leadoff double and scored on a double by Savanah Whatley.

The Beavers scored two more runs in the fifth as Mazon singled and Frankie Hammoude delivered a two-run shot to left field.

Oregon State freshman Sarah Haendiges got the win. She pitched five innings and gave up one unearned run on three hits with two strikeouts. Mazon closed out the game with two innings of relief.

The Beavers opened the regional with a 4-3 win over Ohio State on Friday and then came up short in a pitchers' duel Saturday morning against Tennessee.

The Volunteers broke open a scoreless game with a three-run fifth inning highlighted by a home run by Kiki Milloy.

Mazon went the distance, allowing four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. Kaylah Nelsen had both of Oregon State's hits.

