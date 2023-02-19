Oregon State saw its offense come alive, but had to hang on for a 5-4 win over Grand Canyon University on Sunday afternoon in Phoenix.

Morgan Howey and Kaiea Higa both slapped solo shots to left to give the Beavers a 2-0 lead after 3½ innings. The homestanding Lopes got on the scoreboard in their half of the fourth with a one-out RBI single.

Oregon State struck back when Sydney Saenz drew a leadoff walk in the fifth and scored off a Frankie Hammoude single. Higa then knocked a drive past second to drive in Grace Messmer to push the lead to three. GCU (9-1) answered with one in their half of the fifth.

Howey tacked on a final RBI in the sixth when she brought Eliana Gottlieb home.

GCU scored twice in the seventh. Oregon State ended the rally as Tarni Stepto struck out a batter and catcher Abby Doerr threw out a base runner trying to swipe the third.

Stepto (1-2) picked up her first win of the season. The junior out of Australia tossed a complete game, giving up five hits with eight strikeouts.

Oregon State (4-6) Missouri at 3:30 p.m. Friday in its opening game at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Palm Spring, California. The Beavers will play five games at that event with twin bills on Friday and Saturday and a finale on Sunday.