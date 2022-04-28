OSU softball: Beavers carry postseason hopes into series at Oregon

Oregon State outfielder Kaylah Nelson came to the plate Sunday with two outs and a runner on third base against fourth-ranked UCLA.

The freshman from Corona, California, blasted a pitch from Megan Faraimo back up the middle. Unfortunately for the Beavers, Faraimo knocked the ball down and made the throw to first base to end the inning as the Bruins went on to a 4-3 victory.

For Oregon State softball coach Laura Berg that play sums up the last couple weeks for the squad which has lost six consecutive games by one run in series sweeps by UCLA and No. 9 Washington.

“When you lose one-run ball games to two of the top-10 teams in the country, that’s not bad. Any one of those games could have been won had we had a little bit of luck on our side,” Berg said.

The Beavers (31-15, 7-11 Pac-12) fell just one spot in the DI Softball rankings this week and are ranked 21st entering their series this weekend at Oregon (26-16, 5-13). The following weekend, Oregon State will close out the regular season with a home series against Utah.

Oregon’s record doesn’t reflect how well the team has played at times this season. The Ducks are 19th in the RPI, ahead of the Beavers, who are 34th.

“They’re going to be tough. They’re going to be good. They’re well-coached and have got a good pitching staff. They’ve dealt with the injury bug as we have. It’s going to be a battle this weekend,” Berg said.

Oregon State junior Frankie Hammoude said the series against Oregon would be important to the team even if there wasn’t the possibility of a postseason bid on the line. This year, that’s exactly what’s at stake as the Beavers are still in position to earn a spot in the 64-team NCAA tournament.

“Obviously, this is … a pride thing, even if it wasn’t an important game in the season or we weren’t in a position to make our goals for the end of the season,” Hammoude said. “I think this series, specifically, is important to us. We want to win, we want to be the Oregon team.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Hammoude has been one of the top hitters in the conference all season. She is fifth in batting average (.416), seventh in slugging percentage (.788), and tied for sixth in home runs (12). She has accomplished this despite missing five games to injury early in the season. Hammoude said she still isn’t 100%, but at this point in the season she thinks that is true for almost all players.

Oregon State has the opportunity to finish conference play at .500 or better, which would give the team a good shot at a tournament bid. Hammoude just wants the team to focus on what it can control in these final two series

“We have to focus on taking care of our business. We are confident in ourselves,” Hammoude said. “If we can take care of our stuff, we’ll be OK.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.