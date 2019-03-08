LOS ANGELES — Missy Nunes blasted a three-run homer in the fifth inning to help the Oregon State softball team end a three-game losing streak with a 6-2 victory over Loyola Marymount on Friday afternoon.
Frankie Hammoude added two RBIs as the Beavers improved to 13-5.
OSU scored two in the first and led 2-1 after one. A run in the third made it 3-1 before Nunes delivered her homer to break the game open in the fifth.
Mariah Mazon went the distance in the circle, allowing two hits and one earned run while striking out eight to improve to 6-3. Lovie Lopez had three of the Beavers’ seven hits, including a double.
Earlier in the day, the Beavers gave up five runs in the bottom of the seventh to fall 6-5 to New Mexico.
Kayleen Shafer had an RBI double in the second and Shelby Weeks doubled in a run and Jessica Garcia tripled in a run in the third for a 3-0 lead.
The Beavers scored an unearned run in the fifth and Izzy Owen added an RBI single in the sixth for a 5-0 lead.
But the Lobos got a run back in the bottom of the sixth before pulling off the five-run seventh for the win.
Nunes had two of the Beavers’ nine hits.
OSU continues action in the LMU tournament on Saturday with a 10 a.m. game against Western Carolina and a 12:30 p.m. rematch with New Mexico.