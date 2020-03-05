OSU softball: Beavers blow past Wright State

TEMPE, Ariz. — A big fifth inning and a walk-off homer by senior Fallon Molnar gave the Oregon State softball team an 8-0 victory against Wright State on the first day of the ASU Invitational at Farrington Stadium.

The Beavers' bats came to life in the bottom of the fifth as OSU sent 12 batters to the plate. Freshman Xiao Gin led off with the first triple of the season for OSU down the left-field line. Mariah Mazon followed with a sac fly to right field.

Freshman Grace Messmer doubled to right center and Molnar came up with a double of her own down the left-field line to bring in the second run of the game. Morgan Allen replaced Molnar at second and scored off redshirt freshman Bailey McLaughlin's single through the right side when she pinch hit for Izzy Owen.

Owen re-entered at second to run for McLaughlin as Ivana Perez was hit by a pitch. With runners on first and second, Maia Rader drew a walk to load the bases. Ashton Phillips walked and picked up a RBI as Owen came across the plate to extend OSU's lead to 4-0.

Junior Missy Nunes hit a sac fly to score Perez and advance Rader to third. Phillips stole second base and the throw was so delayed that Rader was able to easily steal home.