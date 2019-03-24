Arizona’s Alyssa Denham tossed a no-hitter to lead the Wildcats to a 4-0 Pac-12 softball win and series sweep over Oregon State on Sunday. She struck out eight and issued three walks.
Arizona scored a run in the first and another in the second before plating two in the third.
Mariah Mazon went the distance in the circle for the Beavers, allowing four runs on five hits to fall to 9-6 on the season.
The Beavers (17-10, 1-5) have now dropped five straight and head to Washington for a three-game series starting Friday.