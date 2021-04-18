OSU softball: Beavers blanked by No. 2 Bruins

LOS ANGELES — The Oregon State softball team was shut out for the third straight game in a 6-0 loss at No. 2 UCLA on Sunday.

The Bruins scored their first two runs in the bottom of the third before adding to their lead two innings later for a 5-0 lead at the end of the fifth.

Frankie Hammoude had the Beavers’ first hit of the game in fifth and Ashton Zeiher opened the sixth with a single up the middle but the Beavers were unable to take advantage of having a runner on base.

UCLA added a run in the bottom of the inning with a home run to seal their 6-0 victory.

The Beavers (15-20, 3-12) will take a weekend off before returning to California for their series against Stanford, which begins at 6 p.m. on April 30.

