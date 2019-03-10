LOS ANGELES — Oregon State had just three hits but the Beavers wrapped up the LMU tournament with a 2-0 softball victory over Western Carolina on Sunday.
Frankie Hammoude gave the Beavers a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first with an RBI single to drive in Lovie Lopez, who walked.
In the sixth, Hammoude walked before Kayleen Shafer doubled to drive in pinch runner Karla Calderon.
Mariah Mazon went five innings, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out five to pick up the win and improve to 8-3.
Meehra Nelson earned her first save of the season, tossing two scoreless frames.
The Beavers, who went 4-1 at the tournament to improve to 16-5, open Pac-12 play at Arizona State on Friday.