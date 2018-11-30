The Oregon State softball team announced its schedule for the upcoming 2019 campaign as the Beavers eye a return trip to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive year.
OSU will start the season at the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe, Ariz., on Feb. 8, for the ninth trip to the desert in 10 years. The Beavers will face one 2018 NCAA Regional opponent, Missouri, along with CSUN, Seattle, Weber State and Western Michigan.
Starting on Feb. 15, the Beavers will be at the Stacy Winsberg Tournament in Los Angeles. OSU will take on 2018 NCAA Regional opponents Long Beach State and Ole Miss, and will also compete against Fresno State and Cal Poly.
March 1-2 will be highlighted with a trip to Norman, Okla. to face 2018 Women's College World Series participant, Oklahoma, and 2018 NCAA Regional opponent, University of Louisiana-Lafayette.
OSU will attend two other tournaments in the Golden State with a four-game set in Stockton at the Libby Matson Tournament starting Feb. 22, before wrapping up non-conference play at the LMU Tournament in Los Angeles starting on March 8.
The conference schedule begins with a three-game series at 2018 Women's College World Series participant, Arizona State, starting March 15. The Beavers return home the following weekend to host Arizona under the new lights at the OSU Softball Complex beginning March 22 at 5 p.m.
In total, the 2019 slate includes 24 games against 2018 NCAA postseason teams.
Oregon State is also scheduled to be broadcast on television on 18 different occasions this season beginning on Saturday, Feb. 9 vs. Seattle at 8:30 a.m. from the Kajikawa Classic. Eight of the 18 games will come from the OSU Softball Complex, including the full series against Arizona (March 22-24) and Stanford (April 5-7). The first two games against UCLA (April 18-19) will conclude the home game broadcast schedule.
The remaining nine games will originate from the road. OSU will visit Washington for three games March 29-31 against the 2018 Women's College World Series Runner-Up, and the three-game series at California from April 12-14 will be broadcast. In addition, the three-game series at Oregon from April 26-28 can be found on the Pac-12 Network.
Oregon State will host 12 home games at the OSU Softball Complex this season:
- Arizona: March 22 at 5 p.m., March 23 at 2:30 p.m. and March 24 at 12 p.m.
- Stanford: April 5 at 5 p.m., April 6 at 6 p.m. and April 7 at 1 p.m.
- UCLA: April 18 at 5 p.m., April 19 at 5 p.m. and April 20 at 12 p.m.
- Utah: May 9 at 5 p.m., May 10 at 5 p.m. and May 11 at 10 a.m.