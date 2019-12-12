OSU softball: Beavers announce 2020 schedule

The Oregon State softball team will play 14 games at the newly renovated OSU Softball Complex in 2020. The Beavers are slated for a 47-game schedule as they eye a return trip to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in five years.
The Beavers will begin the season Feb. 7-9 at a tournament at UNLV where they will take on Southern Utah, UNLV and CSUN before traveling to Houston Feb. 14-16 to face Houston, Dayton and play two other games against opponents still to be decided.
Following the trip to Texas, the Beavers will be at the Mary Nutter Classic in Cathedral City, California. OSU will face off against Mississippi State, Missouri and Cal State Fullerton, as well as games against Idaho State, Long Beach State and UC Riverside.
The final weekend in February, OSU is scheduled to face Hawaii, Nevada and Seattle at the Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament in Honolulu. The Beavers will match up against each of the three teams twice over the course of three days.
The Beavers conclude nonconference tournament play at the ASU Invitational beginning March 5. The Beavers are slated to face Ohio State twice and take on Nebraska, New Mexico State and Wright State once.
The conference schedule begins with a three-game series at Arizona, starting on March 13.
OSU will face the USA Women's National Team on Tuesday, March 17 in Hillsboro before Oregon State returns home on March 21 to host Washington in the first home series on the new playing surface at the OSU Softball Complex.
During the final weekend of March, Oregon State will head to UCLA for a three-game series before traveling to Salt Lake City to take on Utah beginning April 9.
The Beavers will wrap up the month hosting eight games, beginning with Arizona State on April 17. On April 25, Oregon State hosts Oregon in the Civil War. OSU concludes April hosting Portland State on the 28th in a doubleheader.
The first week of May finds OSU at Stanford before returning home for the final weekend of the regular season against California on May 7-9.
The 2020 slate includes 23 games against 11 different 2019 NCAA postseason teams.
Fifteen of the Beavers' games are slated to be televised on the Pac-12 Networks, beginning on March 21. Nine of the 15 games will come from the OSU Softball Complex, including the series against Washington (March 21-23), Oregon (April 25-27) and California (May 7-9).
The remaining six games are on the road at UCLA (March 27-29) and at Utah (April 9-11).