OSU softball: Beavers announce 2020 schedule

The Oregon State softball team will play 14 games at the newly renovated OSU Softball Complex in 2020. The Beavers are slated for a 47-game schedule as they eye a return trip to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in five years.

The Beavers will begin the season Feb. 7-9 at a tournament at UNLV where they will take on Southern Utah, UNLV and CSUN before traveling to Houston Feb. 14-16 to face Houston, Dayton and play two other games against opponents still to be decided.

Following the trip to Texas, the Beavers will be at the Mary Nutter Classic in Cathedral City, California. OSU will face off against Mississippi State, Missouri and Cal State Fullerton, as well as games against Idaho State, Long Beach State and UC Riverside.

The final weekend in February, OSU is scheduled to face Hawaii, Nevada and Seattle at the Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament in Honolulu. The Beavers will match up against each of the three teams twice over the course of three days.

The Beavers conclude nonconference tournament play at the ASU Invitational beginning March 5. The Beavers are slated to face Ohio State twice and take on Nebraska, New Mexico State and Wright State once.

The conference schedule begins with a three-game series at Arizona, starting on March 13.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}